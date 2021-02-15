Boxes

Readers noticed that many donation boxes for clothes have been neglected for a long time, becoming like dumpsters, and they called for the attention of the concerned authorities, especially since the idea is beautiful and humane.

Scooter

Readers noted that the use of an electric “scooter” by children may involve double risks, as they may collide with vehicles, as they are often not within the viewing angle of the drivers.

Toys

A reader noted the presence of manifestations of non-compliance with standards for dealing with the Corona virus in the children’s play area in the Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra area in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and that the games need to be sterilized with the frequent use of visitors, especially during vacation time.

Rentals

Readers expressed their surprise at the adherence of some landlords to rental values ​​at levels that do not reflect the real market conditions, calling for a reduction in rents in proportion to the large supply on the one hand, and with the circumstances of many of those whose incomes were affected by the Corona pandemic.

recovery

Readers have praised the return policy followed in well-known online shopping sites, as it allows the buyer to communicate with the seller in the event of a mistake in the request to reach a consensus that will comfort the two parties and achieve the benefit for both of them, calling on the rest of the sites to adopt the same policy.

Bicycles

Readers who live along Ajman Corniche have complained about the speedy motorcyclists traveling with, and the annoying sound it makes when driving recklessly.

