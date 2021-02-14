tribute

Readers praised the efforts of the Director of the Al Barsha Customer Happiness Center of the Emirates Identity Authority, Nasser Ghanem Al Ali, and his endeavor to solve the problems facing customers, in the easiest and fastest way.

Overflow

Drivers using the roads leading from Sharjah to Dubai, during the morning rush hour, noted that some road users did not adhere to their lanes, and crossed the yellow line, which requires more supervision.

Irregularities

Significantly, readers complained about shoppers not adhering to anti-Coronavirus measures while they were in major sales outlets, especially in terms of wearing masks properly and physical distancing, and they renewed their call to hold the responsibility for these violations to the administrations of these outlets.

Situations

Residents of buildings in Ajman complained that children played soccer in parking lots, which puts them at risk and endangered vehicles.

Roses

Yesterday, the markets witnessed a great demand for buying roses and gifts in conjunction with what is known as “Valentine’s Day”, while readers noticed a remarkable rise in the prices of red roses in particular.

Cats

Stray cats spread abundantly in many streets behind the buildings in many areas in Abu Dhabi, and residents noticed that these cats “sit and sleep” on or under the roofs of cars.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

