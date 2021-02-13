Complaint

A visitor to the Coral Park in Ras Al-Khaimah submitted a phone complaint to the concerned authorities against the background of seeing a number of young people not wearing masks, and not committed to the precautionary measures to combat the Corona virus.

rapprochement

Shoppers in the emirate of Ajman demanded the deployment of observers in commercial centers, to control those who are not committed to physical distancing, especially at the “cashier” sections, which witnesses a physical convergence between customers, pointing out that they face inappropriate reactions when they ask their counterparts to stay away from them.

pollution

A woman contaminated a number of cars in the parking lot of a residential building in Umm Al Quwain, after she cleaned the windows of her house and balcony with water and detergent materials, which forced the owners to file a complaint with the building management.

fees

Relatives of students in private schools renewed their demands for obliging all schools to reconsider the tuition fees that they were collecting before the Corona crisis, especially transportation fees, with the continuing trend to adopt distance education in the current period.

Situations

In Ajman and Sharjah, the phenomenon of some residents closing the entrances and exits of the dirt squares is frequent in Ajman and Sharjah, which many use as parking lots for their cars, forcing them to call the police, or try to get out of small openings that often cause contact with the parked vehicles and leave scratches in them.

touch

Major outlet shoppers have called for preventing customers from examining vegetables and fruits by touching them before purchasing them, expressing their fear that this practice will cause the transmission of viruses.

