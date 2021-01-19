waiting

A reader said that he waited for nearly four hours to perform a corona examination through a nasal swab, at the Health Hope station in Festival City, due to the pressure of the auditors on the one hand, and the slow procedures on the other hand.

Buses

Drivers have complained about the repeated failure of some public bus drivers to comply with traffic rules, and their dangerous exit to the main lanes, as well as their unsafe passage from one lane to another.

promotion

A reader said that he is still receiving promotional text messages from companies, despite activating the feature of unwillingness to receive these messages, pointing out that he has received more than five messages per day in the recent period.

wood

Readers complained about the high prices of firewood, coinciding with the season of road trips and camping, noting that some fuel stations have run out of them, as well, due to the high demand for them.

Toys

Readers called for imposing hygiene standards on places designated for recreational activities and games for children, which are scattered between residential complexes, pointing to the great demand for them throughout the week in the absence of sterilization.

Speeds

Drivers complained about the high speeds of some vehicles, and the failure to adhere to safety guidelines and traffic laws during the formation of fog, during the recent period, pointing out that some did not leave sufficient safety distances, despite the low levels of visibility.

