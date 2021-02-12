Spoon

Residents of a building, in an area in Sharjah, saw a tablespoon fall from a high floor, hitting the glass of one of the vehicles, causing obvious scratches, which raises fears that it might fall on someone’s head, which could cause serious harm, and require the most severe penalties for the perpetrators of such acts .

insurance

Dealers complained that real estate management companies resorted to following a policy of procrastinating in returning insurance amounts, after evacuating apartments and terminating contracts, noting that they have to wait for several months, then they are surprised by unjustified discounts, and for unreasonable reasons.

Recklessness

Readers have warned of the spread of the phenomenon of neglectful precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, especially among those who have grafted, thinking that they have become immune to the virus, in contrast to the scientific facts that confirm the possibility of their infection or transmission of infection to those close to them.

Phones

Drivers called for tightening control over cell phone users while driving vehicles, and said that this phenomenon continues, threatening many of them with dangerous accidents, stressing the need to use cameras equipped with artificial intelligence technologies, to monitor this type of violations, and to apply appropriate fines against the perpetrators.

group

Auditors praised the vaccination center in Al-Safa, affiliated to the Ministry of Health, for the efforts of its employees to organize the process of obtaining the “Covid-19” vaccine, in an easy and fast manner.

