Trash

Residents and visitors of the Jumeirah Beach Residence area complained about the presence of waste on the sea coast, and said that this harms the beautiful environment that characterizes the area, and asked why the general laws that require maintaining cleanliness were not respected.

Flowers

Readers in the city of Al Ain praised the municipality’s efforts in planting summer flowers in the main streets, which began to add beauty to the general view, especially since the winter flowers had begun to wither after months of their joyful appearance.

taxi

The Transport Authority in Ajman has launched a new taxi service, equipped with an application that enables passengers to book a taxi, and the cars are distinguished by luxury and privacy.

Gate

Residents of Falcon Towers in the Emirate of Ajman demanded an end to the excavation work and the extension of the electricity and water networks at the entrance to the parking lots, especially since the excavation work lasted for more than a month, which prompted the residents to use the alternative gate to enter the parking lots, and caused severe congestion.

Training

Readers called for the allocation of certain places to train new drivers to drive in the Al Nahda area, to avoid crowding out vehicles on the external roads, because this causes disruption of movement, especially in the morning while going to the workplace.

payroll

Workers in the Athletics Federation suffer long delays in paying their monthly salaries, to freeze the Federation’s dues with the General Sports Authority, due to administrative matters pertaining to the Federation’s Board of Directors, stressing that they have no income from these problems that they pay their taxes, they said.

