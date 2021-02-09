mask

Visitors to men’s shopping centers and hair salons in Ajman noticed that some visitors did not adhere to the precautionary measures, especially wearing the muzzle, which is considered a disregard for the health and safety of community members, and called on the concerned authorities to oblige those working in these salons to prevent entry of non-observers.

Plates

Residents of Qlaiaa district in Sharjah complained that there were no indicative panels on the ongoing reforms in the area, explaining that in the evening, visibility is almost non-existent due to the absence of lighting poles, which harms vehicles passing in the area.

Participation

A customer with an Islamic bank was surprised to receive a subscription letter in one of the bank’s services without his request, explaining that he had contacted the customer service, which confirmed that a complaint would be filed regarding stopping the subscription and returning part of the sums that were deducted from it, before the same thing was repeated this month. To deduct the subscription amount.

Guarantee

Shoppers of household electronic and electrical appliances companies called for an extension of the warranty period on the devices sold, pointing out that most of these companies provide additional warranty, in exchange for large sums of money determined by the number of years.

Malfunctions

Readers said that they pay large sums of money from the value of the guarantee after the evacuation of their residential properties, due to malfunctions caused by the poor quality of electrical tools and the sewage systems used, noting that they are exposed to damage only weeks after their use, and they are demanding high-quality maintenance standards that are binding on real estate management companies.

