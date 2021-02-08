Hassle

Readers complained that they received frequent phone calls from representatives of marketing companies, which causes constant inconvenience, demanding that the concerned authorities set controls to limit these calls, and not provide these companies with their own phone numbers.

recklessness

Drivers in Abu Dhabi spotted reckless behavior by some vehicle drivers at the exit of Al Wahda Commercial Center, on Defense Road, which is a quick move to the far left to reach the traffic light, which exposes others to the risk of collision between vehicles, calling for tightening control in this area.

Prices

Consumers monitored variation in the prices of products with large differences in different shopping centers, calling for tightening control, violating the exaggerated prices of goods, and increasing awareness campaigns among members of the public to inform the competent authorities about them.

Mosque

Readers who live in the vicinity of the Falcon Towers in the Emirate of Ajman demanded the establishment of a new mosque in the area, as the current mosque adjacent to those towers is witnessing overcrowding in the number of worshipers, especially during Friday prayers, which pushes the worshipers to line up on the sides of the road and take advantage of the adjacent sidewalks.

Beautifying

Users of Al Bida Street in Dubai have welcomed the beautification of the street, which has given it a beautiful appearance, noting the distinguished initiatives to decorate the streets of the emirate.

