commission

Readers residing in Sharjah were surprised at the insistence of some real estate brokers on obtaining rates exceeding 5% when renting residential units, and some of them imposed amounts ranging between 1500 and 2000 dirhams in commission, regardless of the rental price, on which the commission is supposed to be calculated.

begging

Visitors to shops on Services Street in Ajman, on the opposite side of Badr Street, noticed the large number of women begging in this street, calling on the concerned authorities to intervene to prevent the proliferation of such phenomena, noting that the same thing is repeated in many streets of the city.

“Scooter”

Readers noticed that some electric scooter users are now treating it as a means of transportation, and a reader reported that he saw two people riding one “scooter” on the Union Road between Sharjah and Dubai, in a way that poses a threat to their lives, calling for controlling the use of this method to make it safe.

Mosque

Worshipers attending the Aisha Al-Dhahri Mosque in Ajman demanded the concerned authorities to prevent cars and trucks from being stopped in the mosque’s yard, in a way that hinders the worshipers from performing their prayers, especially “Friday”.

Stresses

Murtadun called for commercial centers, to strictly apply the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, in light of the emergence of a state of laxity in the application of these measures and the preventive methods used, whether by the departments of those centers or by shoppers, especially at the level of spacing between people.

