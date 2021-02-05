Advertisement

A real estate company made an offer to rent housing units that include free parking, and upon inquiring about those units, the company’s official replied that the tenant must pay additional fees for the parking, and that the ad is intended to use the surrounding streets to park the tenants ’cars, which is considered an exaggeration by the company. !

Jewelery

In Dubai, gold and jewelry stores recently competed in offering extended discounts on jewelry products, at rates ranging between 50% and 60%, to stimulate sales and attract consumers.

Voices

Residents of buildings in Al-Majaz 1, opposite the Al-Noor Mosque in Sharjah, complained about the loud sounds emitted late at night, which causes a state of inconvenience and anxiety for the elderly and children.

rubbish

A reader commended changing old garbage bins in some areas of Ajman with new ones, and placing barriers in front of them to facilitate emptying them of their contents, which was well received by many residents, due to the poor old bins, their wear and tear, and their movement from their designated places.

Amounts

Readers in Ajman called for a reconsideration of paying the monthly fees for sanitation, as they pay large sums for this service, which burdens them beyond their ability.

Cars

Individuals in Sharjah called for a plan to tighten police control between new residential neighborhoods, and to strengthen the presence of patrols in them, especially during the night, when some youths are active in car races.

