fatigues

Mothers complained about the academic burdens imposed by some schools on students in the first grades, and their use of all children and families’ time, so as soon as the student finishes his classes at two in the afternoon, until the mothers start teaching, which continues until the late evening hours.

fees

Parents of students in private schools called for calculating the periods in which students do not use buses, in accordance with the instructions of the school administration, which sometimes decided to adopt education from home as a precautionary measure, for a period of up to two weeks per month, and to deduct the fees for those periods from the remaining fees, especially With schools imposing steep increases in transportation fees, this year.

Offers

Residents in Sharjah noticed the expansion of a number of real estate companies, finally, in offering offers, including bearing the value of certifying lease contracts for residential units in the municipality, in order to reduce the burden of ratification of contracts, which amounts to 4%, especially with the calm in the demand for real estate.

immunity

In the recent period, markets began to witness a display of food products written on it that they help to enhance immunity, in light of the circumstances of the spread of the Corona virus, and shoppers asked about the legality and safety of such allegations, and called for monitoring them from the concerned authorities.

Accommodation

Readers suggested extending the residency period of the elderly who reside on sponsorship for their children to two years instead of one year, in response to the desire of many of them to reside in the state for long periods.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp number

0502299551

Attached with a picture if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ comments

Not attached to the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

