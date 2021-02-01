Cafes

A reader called for tightening control over physical spacing in cafes, as some cafes on Kuwait Street in the Emirate of Ajman do not have the distance between each two tables exceeding one meter, which may contribute to the transmission of virus infection.

Bicycles

Residents of the Emirate of Sharjah renewed their demand to limit the spread of motorbikes driving, especially those that do not carry registered license plates, and are driven by young teenagers in main streets and residential neighborhoods, without adhering to the minimum traffic rules.

Situations

Vehicle drivers and users of the roads adjacent to the Al-Rashidiya Towers in the Emirate of Ajman complained of the recurrence of the double parking phenomenon from some non-compliant persons, especially in front of tea shops or those designated for selling food and foods.

Signal

Pedestrians in a large number of Dubai and Sharjah streets are forced to manually press the button designated to stop the traffic lights, which makes them vulnerable to virus infection, demanding that they be replaced by remote sensing signals.

Respirators

Shoppers noticed that a large number of malls visitors do not wear masks properly, calling on inspection inspectors to warn the security of commercial centers of the need to direct visitors and educate them on the correct way to wear masks.

Notice

A reader praised the quality of service he received when he visited the Traffic Department in Sharjah to complete a transaction for him, and said that he was surprised by the friendly reception of officers and individuals offering to help him, which made him complete the transaction with ease.

