Attention everyone: corn is in season. You probably didn’t know it, because in Spain it is a somewhat relegated food: the first uses that come to mind are popcorn or corn flour, and please, don’t let anyone think of mentioning the infamous cans of sweet corn. , which should not be named.

Corn is a wonderful ingredient, and in Latin America they are specialists in cooking it, especially in Mexico, where it is an essential part of their entire cuisine. The most obvious are the corn tortillas for the tacos, of course, but today’s dish is not far behind in popularity, especially in its capital: esquites are probably the most typical street food in Mexico City, cooked corn kernels with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro and chili powder. Well, they will be there with the elotes, which is the unshelled version, and with the corn grilled instead of boiled.

They can be eaten alone, in a glass, as we would on any street in Mexico; but to me they seem like a tremendous garnish for a barbecue. Instead of mayonnaise you can put sour cream, or half and half; and although the cheese used in Mexico is cotija, you can substitute it with feta, which is easier to find in Spain: the result will be very similar.

Being such a popular dish, there are many versions. I like the esquites drained, adding enough water to emulsify it with the mayonnaise and create a creamy sauce. But there are many people who prefer them brothy, with the broth that results from cooking the corn, very tasty and full of flavor. If this is your case, you can increase the amount of water in which you cook the corn, and that’s it. If you don’t know how to shell a cob, in this video You have some good clues.

Time : 35 minutes Difficulty : Absolutely none Ingredients For 2 persons 4 ears of corn

1 medium onion

50g butter

3 bay leaves

4 tablespoons mayonnaise or sour cream (plus a little more for decoration)

100 g cotija cheese, replaceable with feta

3 limes

A bunch of cilantro

Chili powder (Tajín type)

Black pepper

1. Shell the four ears. Chop the onion into fine brunoise. 2. In a large frying pan or saucepan, add the butter and onion and sauté over medium-high heat for seven minutes, or until soft. 3. Add the corn kernels and fry them for five minutes to awaken their flavor, stirring frequently. 4. Add about 250 milliliters of water – it should reach the surface of the corn, if not, add more until it does -, the bay leaves and a generous pinch of salt. Mix and bring to a boil. When it boils, cover and let it cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the corn is tender but al dente. 5. Drain the corn, reserving the cooking water, and place in the pan. Add the mayonnaise, ¾ parts of the feta cheese, the juice of one lime, half of the chopped cilantro (including stems) and plenty of black pepper. Add two tablespoons of the cooking water and mix well, creating a creamy sauce that coats each corn kernel, adding more water until it has the desired thickness. 6. Serve immediately and finish with more mayonnaise, the reserved feta, chopped cilantro, black pepper, chili powder and the rest of the chopped limes.

