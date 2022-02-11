Skiing Zhangjiakou’s snow is as great as potato flour: “It probably slips the same way”

The Finnish service team has so far been very successful at the Zhangjiakou Olympic Games.

Zhangjiakou.

Finland the cross-country ski maintenance team has been praised at the Beijing Olympics since the start of the Games.

There will be no success without working skis, and after five races, Finnish skiers already have three medals and wholesale other good investments.

“Skis work great today and you can see the results,” he said Anne Kyllönen after the women’s traditional ten-mile race.

The head of the maintenance team Mika of Russia according to the successes are the result of hard work. No magic tricks have been done, he said.

The maintenance team came to Zhangjiakou a week before the start of the Olympics, and immediately began diligent testing of skis and creams. In addition Teemu Lemmettylän a test team led by the team had visited the race tracks on both sides of the turn of the year.

“In our opinion, we did a fair amount of testing and in that way we caught up with our best products,” says Venäläinen.

Finnish skiers had success in the first starts.

It said the maintenance team was, so to speak, “involved in the game,” and skiers in other countries did not need to be leveled, at least in terms of equipment performance.

Mika Venäläinen and Iivo NIskanen will be researching skis at Olos in 2017.

Russian says the goal of the maintenance team is to ensure that the athlete’s success doesn’t at least fall into their jobs.

He does not want to highlight any single factor behind the success. It is a whole.

The most important thing is to do a sure job, and on top of that, of course, we are trying to gain a competitive advantage over skiers from other countries.

“Top success is always the sum of many coincidences, and I think that means it’s partly a loss.”

The Russian points out that the whole includes the choice of ski. If a skier chooses the wrong equipment for the conditions, it cannot be turned into a top ski by lubricating it.

Zhangjiakoun the circumstances have not come as a surprise to the Russian group. The trails built of artillery snow are in excellent condition and as hard as the railways.

The weather has remained quite the same from day to day: the temperature is frosty and there is no snow.

Only the fine composition of the cannon snow has caused astonishment. Either it is cannoned in severe frost or some chemical has been added to make it, the Russian thinks.

“It’s slowing down. Very slow. ”

The snow becomes even slower as the frost intensifies towards evening.

“The snow here is very fine. It stays like potato flour. And it probably slips in the same way as potato flour, ”the Russian laughs.

Finland the maintenance team is small but very efficient compared to other major ski countries.

What’s the secret?

“I think we have a pretty good-natured outfit. That is the strength, ”says the Russian.

“We have so many experts in different fields that when they are beaten together and the best skills are unearthed every day, then at least I think we are strong.”

Although Zhangjiakou’s conditions are stable and clear, there have also been failures in lubrication. For example, Swedish skiers gave through the media, fairly straightforward feedback to his maintenance team after a sluggish combination race.

Russian does not take a position on which countries have succeeded and which have failed in ski maintenance.

“Suddenly, that mockery hurts your own ankle if you start thinking that way. There have been no big differences between the eyes and the other.”