Latvian Baiba Bendika, who arrived from the World Biathlon Championships, was number one in the women’s qualifying competition. The men’s number one place went to Thailand.

Nordic the World Championships in cross-country skiing began in Oberstdorf, Germany, with cross-country qualifiers of five and ten kilometers.

Although the Games kicked off on Wednesday morning, the event’s official Twitter account is having a hard time getting started. The only message is from more than two years ago.

“Only 858 days to the start of the World Cup,” on a Twitter account rejoiced October 18, 2018.

The Twitter account is advertised despite the low rate of update, among other things on the official website of the Games together with the Games Facebook– Yes Instagramaccounts.

World Championships opened the women’s five-mile free skiing qualifying competition was a Latvian biathlete Baiba Bendikan party.

Bendika, 29, skied 11.48.3 at the time of the trip and left second-placed Thai Karen Chanloungin, 24, just over 20 seconds away.

Bendika competed in the World Biathlon Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia last week and took his best place in the co-start competition by skiing ninth.

The race was started by 43 competitors, some of whom, as usual, represented quite exotic ski countries. The last remaining Lebanese Raquel Sukkar, 28, lost to Bendika by almost 22 minutes.

Men ten kilometers of free skiing qualifier ended in Thai Mark Chanloung to victory. Chanloung, 26, skied ten at 24.23.8.

Chanloung is the big brother of Karen Chanloung, who skied in the women’s qualifiers. The siblings were born in Gressoney-La-Trinité, Italy, and have both Italian and Thai citizenship.

New Zealand biathlete ranked second in the qualifiers Campbell Wright, 28, lost to Chanloung for half a minute.

86 skiers started the race, including a Brazilian Victor Santos, 23, skipped the game. Ranked 85 skiers in Chile Benjamin Amestica, 17, left the tip for just over 15 minutes.

For qualifiers participated skiers who do not have the right to participate in the World Championships based on FIS points.

The place in the interim starting competitions of the World Championships came off the top ten of the qualifiers.