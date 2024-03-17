Federica Brignone with an incredible second run wins the Saalbach giant in the World Cup finals. The Italian finished with a total time of 2.20.05, ahead of the New Zealander Alice Robinson at +1.36, second, and the Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund at +1.67. Lara Gut-Behrami closes in tenth place arithmetically wins the overall Cup, succeeding Mikaela Shiffrin in the roll of honor. Victory number 27 of her career arrived for Brignone, conquering the last giant slalom of the season.

“In the second heat I almost couldn't warm up in the heat, I felt nauseous. I set off and tried to do the first part as best I could, as in the first. Then maybe I pushed too much, I was too far back, I slipped and I thought 'the race is over'. Even below I went wide into a door and again I thought it was over. And instead I got down and saw myself in my head… it was really beautiful”, said Brignone after the success. “Lara (Gut-Behrami ed.) is a great champion and I respect her a lot. The season she had was wonderful, we've been skiing together for many years, but she started winning before me. This season I managed to beat her a few times, but I congratulate her because she is truly very strong,” added the Italian champion.

Brignone risked going out of the scene twice, both in the first and second heat, touching the ground but with tenacity, technique and skill, she was very fast and closed the last giant of the season in the lead with the victory number 27 of his careerthe sixth of the season, with a personal best, and podium number 68, just one less than those achieved by the legendary Gustavo Thoeni.

Lara Gut-Behrami, with a race in control, finished in tenth place, which was enough for her to win both the Giant's Cup and the Overall Cup, but Brignone's season finale was truly stellar. She mounted for Marta Bassino in the second heat, with a somersault and landing on her feet. The Piedmontese, however, crossed the finish line on her own skis. Brignone finishes in second place in the giant slalom ranking with 750 points, only 21 less than the Ticino rider. Ninth place for Bassino, with 259 points. Overall, Brignone is still second with 1472 points, 208 less than Gut-Behrami, two races from the end of the season. Now, the week of speed begins, in which a Brignone in this state of form will be able to obtain further satisfaction.