Skiing World champion Niilo Moilanen’s great but tough week ended in the role of underdog: “Everyone rushed for the first time”

Moilanen started the Finnish Championship sprint promisingly, but the forces ran out in the semi-finals. The championship was taken by Lauri Vuorinen.

Pyhäjärvi

Niilo Moilanen, 19, and Alexander Ståhlberg, 18, were the biggest toners of the week in Finnish top skiing.

On Saturday, Moilanen, one of the young World Championship medalists, was still getting silver in the sprint as a starter for the World Cup sprint, but then moved on to measure his level in the general series Finnish Championship sprint in Pyhäjärvi.

The start looked very promising, when Moilanen was second only to the future Finnish champion. Lauri Vuorinen.

Moilanen won his first round effortlessly, but in the semi-finals he froze to fourth, and there was not enough time for the final.

“Target is always to get your best performance out and then look after the race for the final result. Today I left everything on the track. The time trial and the first round were really good. The semi-finals ran out in the middle of the semi-final, ”said Moilanen, who finished seventh in the final results.

Before the race, there was even speculation as to whether Moilanen could get into the Oberstdorf World Cup team. One seat to the sprint was open. Head coach Teemu Pasanen had hoped Moilanen would come to the line.

In practice, a second place for the World Championship place could have been enough in the event that Vuorinen has already secured his World Cup place. Two skiers from the World Championship Sprint Quarter were left out of the race, Joni Mäki and Ristomatti Hakola.

“I didn’t think of the World Cup spot terribly. I saw it as a young under-respondent going to challenge parents. ”

Young The World Cup success brought Moilanen all sorts of extra programs that took energy.

“It’s been an awesome but moderately tough week in every way. Of course races and all that kind of spin on it. Everything rushed for the first time, but yes it has survived quite well. It’s good to get a sigh now. ”

Moilanen admitted that winning the World Cup gave him a lot of self-confidence. “It said we are on the right track and development has come.”

Moilanen was born in Oulu. Last May, he moved to Rovaniemi in search of better training conditions. At the beginning of this year, the base changed to Sotkamo, when the conscript service at the Sports School in Kajaani will start in the spring.

Before the military, there are still the last two matriculation exams. Among other things, long mathematics is completed.

Moilanen is a framed 189-centre sprint type for which floorball was the second main sport until the age of 15. At that time, skiing was chosen as the number one sport, but in time he managed to reach the Finnish Championship bronze in the colors of the Oulu Skating Association.

“There was no need to end it with empty pockets. There was a good feeling, and it gave a lot. I had to make a choice of sports, and I ended up skiing. ”

For Moilanen, sprinting is clearly the main sport.

“I see it as an opportunity because I have good qualities in it. It’s an opportunity to break into the general series. ”

Traditional is Moilanen’s stronger way of skiing.

“Leisure has been a clear development target, and there has been a project in it. It has moved forward, ”said Moilanen, who dreams of getting into the men’s national team, the World Cup and the championships.