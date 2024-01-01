Skiing | Will the Finnish celebrations continue? HS follows the third race day of the Tour de Ski

Perttu Hyvärinen and Kerttu Niskanen are in good positions when the third race day of the Tour de Ski starts at 11 o'clock.

I ski The Tour de Ski continues today in deliciously Finnish settings, when both women and men ski 20 kilometers in Toblach, Italy. HS follows the race day starting at 11 o'clock in this article.

An exceptional Finnish holiday was celebrated on Sunday, when Kerttu Niskanen was the fastest of the women's second leg and Perttu Hyvärinen men's.

Niskanen is fifth in the overall standings after the 2/7 stage and will start Monday's chase 28 seconds behind the overall leader of the United States About Jessie Diggins.

On the men's side, Hyvärinen is fourth, 38 seconds behind Norway Erik from Valnes and Lauri Vuorinen fifth, 53 seconds from the lead.

The men's pursuit race starts at 11 a.m., and the women start at 1:30 p.m.