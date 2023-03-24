Skiing | Will Krista Pärmäkoski be sacrificed as Kerttu Niskanen’s servant in Salpauselä?

During the race weekend in Salpauselka, the top places in the women’s world cups will be decided. Harri Kirvesniemi believes that there is a discussion behind the scenes about the team order.

Bay

I ski the world cup culminates this weekend with the 100th anniversary race of Salpausselkä in Lahti.

The thickest cream of Finnish cross-country skiing is here. The hottest name is Kerttu Niskanenwho is fighting for the top positions in the World Cup.

Before the final weekend, Niskanen is third in the overall cup and leads the normal distance cup.

Norway’s third place in the overall cup Tiril Udnes Wengin and the USA Jessie Diggins behind it seems quite clear. In the Distance Cup, the situation before Sunday’s 20 km (p) joint start is, on the other hand, much more exciting.

The difference between Niskanen and Diggins is only 22 points.

The previous and the only Finnish woman who has kicked the crystal ball of the normal distance Cup is Virpi Kuitunen (now Sarasvuo) in 2007 and 2008. In addition to him, only Finns have achieved this Iivo Niskanen last season.

Neck is now the favorite to win the crystal ball, as the traditional way of skiing is clearly better for him than for Diggins.

In the race, there are real wholesale points, because there are also two bonus points along the way.

The idea has surfaced whether Finland could even use a stable order to secure Niskanen’s crystal ball.

Second piece Krista Pärmäkoski is not fighting for the top places in the cups, so Finland could theoretically harness Pärmäkoski to beat Niska.

Sanoman ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi considers it possible that the Finnish team will at least discuss some sort of team regulation or team tactics.

“It is quite possible that there will be a discussion about the matter in advance, so that all Finns will be aware of the situation. When the opportunity comes that you can grab bonus points from Diggins, it’s worth taking advantage of it,” Kirvesniemi reflects.

“I guess it’s more about which Finn can do it,” Kirvesniemi quips and refers to the poor Finnish results of recent times and Pärmäkoski’s illness.

Kirvesniemi is not particularly worried that Niskanen will lose the crystal ball on Sunday.

“I think that with traditional Kerttu, you can make sure that you don’t get significantly worse scores than Diggins.”

But only Sunday will show how dramatic the crystal ball battle will become.

If Pärmäkoski and Niskanen came to the finish line at the same time behind Diggins, could the Lahti ski stadium even see a replica of the Hockenheim F1 race in 1999?

Then Mika Salo had to let his team mate who was involved in the World Championship fight pass him at the finish line Eddie Irvine’s.

Women’s the world cup’s top four Weng, Diggins, Niskanen and Brennan missed Friday’s pair sprint. They saved their bangs for the individual competitions of the weekend.

On Saturday in Lahti there are sprints (v), on Sunday the end of the season races, 20 kilometer (p) joint starts.

Fact World Cup situations Women’s overall cup Tiril Udnes Weng, Norway 1888 Jessie Diggins, USA 1778 Kerttu Niskanen, Finland 1670 Rosie Brennan, USA 1486 Nadine Fähndrich, Switzerland 1336 (12. Krista Pärmäkoski 991, 30. Anne Kyllönen 602) Normal journeys cup Neck 1070 Diggins 1048 Weng 900 (11. Pärmäkoski) Men’s Overall Cup Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, Norway 2482 Pål Golberg, Norway 2061 Federico Pellegrino, Italy 1551 Hans Christer Holund, Norway 1218 Simen Hegstad Krüger, Norway 1185 See also Girl loses passport and can't get on plane (24. Perttu Hyvärinen 670, 36. Niilo Moilanen 404, 47. Markus Vuorela 322) You get 100 points for winning an individual competition. After that 95, 90, 85, 80, 75, 72, 69, 66, 63, 60, 58… The winner of Kirimaal gets 15 bonus points. Then 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.