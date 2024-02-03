Saturday, February 3, 2024
Skiing | Will Iivo Niskanen take his? HS follows SM skiing

February 3, 2024
At the Vantaa National Championship, 20 km competitions will be skied on Saturday.

Iivo Niskanen is the favorite in Vantaa on Saturday. Picture from Ruka from November. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo

Jan Vilén HS

| Updated

I ski At the World Championships in Vantaa on Saturday, the traditional 20 km race with intermediate starts is on the way, and you don't have to look for long for the favorite of the men's race. Iivo Niskanen there shouldn't be resistance on the bravura journey, but at least Cross mat Hakola may disagree.

On the women's side, the biggest favorites are Krista Pärmäkoski, Johanna Matintalo and Jasmi Joensuu.

The men's competition starts at 10:45 a.m. and the women's at 1:15 p.m. Follow-up of the games opens below.

