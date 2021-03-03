Skiing Will Iivo Niskanen take his first value medal on leave? HS follows the 15 mile race moment by moment

Niskanen is not one of the hottest medal favorites on his second trip to the World Cup.

Iivo Niskanen is by far the most successful male skier in recent years, but success in the freestyle skiing style has remained meager. In Oberstdorf on Wednesday there is an opportunity to turn a new page.

HS is watching the 15-kilometer race starting at 2.15pm in this story moment by moment.

Niskanen has won two Olympic golds and one world championship. The World Cup gold came just 15 kilometers away in Lahti in 2017. In addition, there are two World Cup bronzes in the account, but all have come in the traditional.

Oberstdorf Even in the World Championships in skiing, Niskanen is not one of the hottest favorites in the race that will be held as a temporary start on Wednesday. He started his World Championship career in the 13th combined race.

“I get 15 kilometers better result than skiathlon. It wasn’t a good day, ”Niskanen commented to STT on Tuesday.