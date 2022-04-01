Skiing Where are Iivo Niskanen’s gold skis? The French ski stable’s response is confusing: “Of course I would have liked to keep it for a couple”

The team manager who collaborated with Iivo Niskanen on gold medals did not want to answer the most important question. Other of Finland’s newest gold medalists in skiing have their winnings saved.

Matti Heikkinen was not in use by any pair of skis when he worked with his 11-year-old son in mid-March Herkko Heikkinen and this guy As a chase skier for Kasper Ekonoja 30 km from the Jyväskylä Ski Marathon event.

Heikkinen had chosen the same pair of skis from his stock, with which he achieved a 50-kilometer (year) World Championship bronze medal in Lahti in 2017.

“That couple was on that shelf, and I thought it had bottoms in good condition. So the boys said they have no chance when I have some good skis. Spiritual superiority, ”Heikkinen says and laughs.

The Lahti bronze pair Heikkinen says that he also went out the previous winter.

“The condition immediately felt better.”

For top skiers dozens of pairs of skis will be touring the ski equipment during their career, but they are under contract on the property of an international ski stable and for athlete use only.

However, it is customary in the industry for a successful skier to recall at least some of the pairs of skis with which he has achieved the greatest success and thus has emotional value.

Heikkinen won the Lahti World Championship bronze in Salomon’s skis. He also holds Fischer skis, with which he won 15 kilometers (p) of World Championship gold in 2011 at Holmenkollen in Oslo.

There is also a pair of Fischer skis in Heikkinen’s garage, with which he achieved his first World Cup victory in Davos, Switzerland in 2009 at 15 kilometers (v).

“There it is on the shelf, number 668.”

On the other hand, the pair of skis that took the first value medal of the career, the World Championship bronze medal in 2009, are not in Heikkinen’s possession.

“It was once in a maintenance truck and didn’t come back to me.”

The latest Finnish gold medalists Aino-Kaisa Saarinen achieved World Championship gold (10 km / h) in 2009 with a pair of Rossignol skis that he had already had for five years at that time.

In the following seasons, that pair of skis was spared only in the main races, which did not even include all the World Cup races.

“ “I’m not a collector type”

Saarinen recalls that the World Cup gold pair was second when he chose skis at the Sochi Olympics in the ten (p) race, where he finished fourth in the two-second bronze medal in Norway. Therese Johaugiin.

At the end of his career in 2018, most of Saarinen’s skis returned to the factory in the normal way, but he was allowed to keep the World Cup gold pair and also some other older and worn-out, ie much polished, pairs.

Saarinen is not quite sure what the exact location of the World Cup gold medals is at the moment.

“They were at the Lahti Ski Museum at times. Now they are probably with my parents, because they rushed those skis to the museum and back, ”says Saarinen, who skied his entire top career on Rossignol skis.

For his medals, Saarinen also won the pair with which he won ten World Championship bronze medals in 2011.

The skis of the first World Cup victory of his career were also left for him, but they are reportedly his legendary ski patrons for trips to Lapland. Reino Holckin held in Muonio.

Instead, Saarinen had to return the medal pairs of the Sochi Olympics and the Falun and Lahti World Championships, as they were still in use in cross-country skiing when he finished.

“It was okay for me because I’m not a collector.”

“ “Not swept in recent years”

Last of the gold medalists of the decade Sami in Jauhojärvi is a jambist in the golden skis of the Sochi sprint post.

“You can find it on the shelf in the stable. There has been no sweat in recent years, ”says Jauhojärvi.

In the races, he didn’t ski on those Oneway skis in the final years of his career either.

“That pair was in the tests among the three several times, but never the best outside of the Olympics.”

Lake Flour with the sprint of Olympic gold reached Iivo Niskanen is instead, in a way, in a dichotomous situation with its old winnings.

Sochi’s winning skis are in his possession, but when he switched from Rossignol to Fischer’s international ski stable in 2019, he had to return all his equipment at the time.

Thus, among other things, the Lahti World Championship gold skis (2017) are on the way there.

“ “They were most valuable to themselves on the emotional side”

When Niskanen won 50 kilometers of Olympic gold in Pyeongchang in 2018, he wore three different pairs of skis because a change of skis was allowed. The middle of them was Lahti’s winning pair.

“Of course, in addition to the winning pair in Lahti, I would have liked to have the pair I came to finish in Korea. They were most valuable to themselves on the emotional side, but there was nothing in it. It was the other party’s decision what to do with them, ”says Niskanen.

Where Necken’s gold skis then are?

HS first inquired about the matter from Rossignol’s former Finnish team manager From Tom Jakobsenwho says that he personally picked up several dozen pairs of skis from Niskane in 2019. He is still working for Rossignol, a Finnish importer.

“The situation then was that there was a request from France that they wanted the best skis back and that they were going to other athletes. Those Iivo gold pairs were really good. Those certain pairs went back to France and other athletes, and certain skis stayed in Finland for our domestic team skiers. We have tried to utilize them where possible, ”says Jakobsen.

Over the last few years, ski technology has evolved so much that, according to Jakobsen, for example, Niskanen’s 4-5 year old white-watered water ski gold skis are no longer necessarily used by top skiers because better ones have been developed to replace them.

Jakobsen has no further information on which skiers Niskanen’s skis have been in use and where they may be now.

Jakobsen points out that Rossignol is the international team manager Simon Caprini decide where and to whom the skis will be recycled in such cases.

“I can’t say how much they have been sanded and in what condition and in general use.”

HS asked by e-mail from Caprin and received thorough answers – with one exception.

Caprini calls the ski pair number 591 used by Niskanen a “gold medalist”. It is a pair of white-based water ski skis with which Niskanen won World Championship gold in Lahti and was used for the second time in 50 km in Pyeongchang.

According to Caprin, Niskanen skied to the finish with the second best pair of the day, number 459.

Caprini said Niskanen also used the 591 when skiing at the 2019 World Championships in Seefeld, Austria, for a 15-kilometer (p) bronze. It remained Finland’s only medal in those competitions.

At that time, the grip of those skis was not the best, and Niskanen admitted that he had made the wrong choice of skis.

“Those skis are now on our company premises and have been retired for a few years now. Other skis are still in competition use by other skiers when the weather is right, ”Caprini wrote.

Simon Caprini, Rossignol’s international team manager, sent a picture of Iivo Niskanen’s gold number 591, which he said is on the company’s premises in France.

However, Caprini did not want to tell by names which skiers have used Niskanen’s old skis.

“I can say that Alexander Bolshunov has not used them. He hasn’t needed them because he has very good skis on his own, ”Caprini referred to the team’s number one skier, with whom, however, Rossignol has shelved cooperation After Russia invaded Ukraine.

Caprini also does not consider it possible that, for example, a pair of skis 591 would someday be returned in memory of Niskanen.

“I think Iivo is looking forward in his career, not backwards.”

Why didn’t you originally let Iivo keep a pair of skis number 591, for example, which would have had emotional value for him?

Caprini did not want to answer that question. Instead, he praised the cooperation with Niskanen and assured that both sides have great respect for the other.

Niskanen has previously said that Fischer promised that he would be allowed to keep at least the pairs of skis with which he would win in the championships. So, for example, the pair of gold medals for the Beijing Olympics will be left for Niskanen.