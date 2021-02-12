Skiing Vuokatti Ski Team renews the Finnish women’s double championship, even though it was on its knees – Puijon Hiihtoseura became the champion of the men’s double

Vilma Nissinen and Katri Lylynperä skied in the women’s winning team, the winners of the men’s message are Iivo Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen.

Sotkamo resident Vuokatti Ski Team has won the Finnish cross-country women’s championship in Pyhäjärvi. It defeated the Kainuu Ski Club, which finished second in the three-team final race, by less than two seconds.

The third-placed Hämeenlinna Ski Club lost to the winner by almost five seconds.

They skied their championship in the winning team of Vuokatti Ski Team, which was renewed from last year Vilma Nissinen and Katri Lylynperä. Nissinen was the last in the previous leg to crash when he accidentally hit his ski with a stick.

“I stumbled on the ski with my wand and went to my knees. Fortunately, it didn’t bother, ”Nissinen said in Yle’s interview.

Lylynperä was satisfied with the anchor section of the Kainuu Ski Club Anne Kyllösen momentum, but tightened at the end of the past and into the championship.

“Until the end, I peeed and thought we had to hit the last hill,” Lylynperä recalled his tactics.

A resident of Kuopio Puijon Hiihtoseura has won the Finnish championship in cross-country skiing in Pyhäjärvi. It beat Jämin Jänne from Jämijärvi, second place, by 8.5 seconds.

The third-placed SkiTeam 105 from Raisio was 21 seconds behind.

The winning team skied Iivo Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen.