Skiing Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu and Puijon Hiihtoseura postponed the victories in Ruka

Iivo Niskanen skied in Puijo’s team.

Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu has won the cross-country Finnish Cup women’s message in Ruka. The Vuokatti team 3×5 kilometers in the traditional post formed Vilma Nissinen, Jasmin Kähärä and Katri Lylynperä.

Vantaa Ski Club, which came in second, lost 34.2 seconds to the winners. Kainuu Ski Club was third and was 42.4 seconds behind.

Jasmi Joensuu skied to Vantaa and Anne Kyllönen The anchor section of Kainuu. In the second shift, the difference between the teams was 13.5 seconds in favor of Vantaa, but Kyllönen managed to pinch a few seconds with his anchor share.

Puijon The ski club won the men’s message from the Finnish Cup. Perttu Hyvärinen, Iivo Niskanen and Joonas Sarkkinen rushed the 4.7-second difference in a 3×7.5-kilometer message to Jämin Jänte, who came second. Jämi on the team skied Markus Vuorela, Ristomatti Hakola and Lauri Lepistö.

Imatra Athletes finished third with 50.8 seconds behind the winners in the traditional ski race.