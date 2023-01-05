Friday, January 6, 2023
Skiing | Ville Ahosen, who traveled home from the Tour de Ski, contracted the coronavirus

January 5, 2023
The Norwegian Ski Federation said on Thursday that Anne Kjersti Kalvå, who was third in the women’s race, also had a positive corona test result

Cross-country skiing A Finnish skier who left the Tour de Ski Ville Ahosella has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the Ski Association said on Thursday.

Ahonen did not compete in the men’s pursuit race on Wednesday due to mild respiratory symptoms. He traveled to Finland on Thursday and took a corona test when he got home, which turned out to be positive.

The Norwegian Ski Federation said on Thursday that the third place finisher in the women’s race Anne Kjersti in Kalvå a positive corona test result was found. Kalvå withdrew from the race.

Krista Pärmäkoski came third overall and Kerttu Niskanen fourth.

There are three races left in the Tour in Italy’s Val di Fiemme. Sprints are contested on Friday, joint starts on Saturday and the Tour culminates in the final climb of Val di Fiemme on Sunday.

