Skiing | Ville Ahonen and Kerttu Niskanen the strongest in the decision of the Finnish Cup

Lauri Lepistö and Johanna Matintalo won the overall competition.

16.4. 18:04

Imatran Athletes Ville Ahonen won the men’s final race of the cross-country Finnish Cup in Rovaniemi on Sunday. He defeated the traditional way of skiing at the end of the 30-kilometer joint start race to Jämin Jänte Markus Vuorelan with 1.6 seconds.

Ahonen’s victory is his first personal victory in the Finnish Cup.

“I have been second twice this season. This was a step forward, but Iivo, Rise and Perttu were missing”, 28-year-old Ahonen mentioned in an interview with V Sport Iivo Niskanen, Cross mat Hakolan and Perttu Hyvärinen.

Imatra’s Athletes Miro Karpanen finished third and lost to teammate Ahonen by 50.6 seconds. Jämin Jänteen, who already secured the victory in the men’s overall cup of the Finnish Cup Lauri Lepistö came fourth in the final competition. Lepistö collected 480, Joni Mäki 372 and Ville Ahonen’s 352 Cup points.

Vieremän Koiton Kerttu Niskanen was, on the other hand, a diver in the women’s 15 km final race. Table of Athletes Johanna MatintaloKainuu Ski Club Anne Kyllönen and Vantaa Ski Club Jasmi Joensuu fought hard for second place, which was decided in favor of Matintalo.

Kyllönen was third and Joensuu fourth. The winner Niskanen was more than 50 seconds faster than the chasing trio.

“Even though the legs were already a little tired, it was wonderful weather and a great crowd, and in all respects a really nice last race. It managed to survive until the end,” Niskanen said in the press release.

Matintalo won the overall women’s competition. He collected 432, Niskanen 400 and the Kainuu Ski Club who reached third Anni Alakoski 352 points.