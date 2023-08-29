Skiing | VG: The Norwegian Skiing Association makes a loss of almost one million euros – the abundant capital is also withering away

The Norwegian Ski Association’s income has fallen in recent years.

Norwegian the ski association’s financial result for the season 2022–2023 is at least NOK 10 million (nearly EUR 900,000) in deficit. This is what a Norwegian newspaper says

VG

based on several sources.

Secretary General of the Norwegian Ski Association Arne Baumann does not comment on the loss figures but admits that the situation is difficult.

“Uncertainty about the Norwegian and international economy affects most of us, and so does the ski association,” Baumann tells VG.

According to VG, according to some sources, the loss would be significantly more than ten million Norwegian kroner.

According to VG, the board of the Norwegian Skiing Association will consider the financial situation at its meeting on Wednesday.

At the turn of the year 2021–2022, the Norwegian Ski Association’s equity was NOK 61.8 million. A year earlier, the capital was still NOK 67.1 million.

In 2008, the ski association’s equity was a whopping 130 million kroner. According to VG, the steep decline has been explained especially by the removal of slot machines from stores in 2007, which were a significant source of income.