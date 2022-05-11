Skiing Veronika Stepanova, a skier who has assured Russia of success in the war, claims that the West does not dare to support her

Stepanova also posted a picture of a Norwegian biathlete wearing a Putin shirt years ago.

Skiing Olympic winner Veronika Stepanova says that not everyone in the West is critical of him. It tells about this, among other things Sport.ru.

Stepanova raised a stir in April when she declared Russia’s mighty president Vladimir Putin at the reception for Olympic successes.

“We’re on the right track and we’re sure to win, as we did at the Olympics.”

In her comments, Stepanova referred to both Russian sanctions and the war in Ukraine.

Stepanova’s speeches were strongly criticized by Norwegian skiers and biathletes in particular.

“Not everyone criticizes me. I have received support from both the West and my colleagues, but the atmosphere in the West is now such that not everyone can support me. Only a few would dare to do so out loud, ”Stepanova argues.

One One of the critics of Stepanova was a biathlete Vetle Sjöstad Christiansen, who said he was shocked by Stepanova’s speeches.

Now Stepanova struck back. He posted on the Telegram messaging service a picture taken a few years ago of Christiansen wearing a t-shirt: in the picture of the shirt, Putin rides a bear.

“Vetle, you were on the right track, but something went wrong in your life. Don’t worry, I’ll get you a nice bear to ride from Kamchatka, “Stepanova wrote Sport.ruaccording to.

