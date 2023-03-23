Skiing | Verneri Suhonen had a worse time in the sprint qualifying than Sweden’s number one woman

Verneri Suhonen’s season has been varied. Tuesday was a wet day in Tallinn.

Some those who follow skiing could rub their eyes on Tuesday after the qualifying of the cross-country sprints in Tallinn. Finnish national team skier Verneri Suhonen finished 64th in qualifying, losing the top man For Lucas Chanavat 15.14 seconds.

But what is even more unusual, Suhonen also took the jacket From Jonna Sundling, from the Swedish world champion who won the women’s qualification. The difference between the two was 1.74 seconds.

“It’s okay, it was a sticky day. I don’t know what it was – I haven’t skied that long in a long time. The qualifiers have clicked quite well this season, so it was a bit awkward to end it like that”, commented Suhonen on Wednesday in connection with Stadionsprint.

It, that a top-level male skier loses to a woman in a sprint is not completely unusual, but it is rare.

Suhonen recalls that he once experienced defeat Kerttu Niskanen in long-distance Lapponia skiing and for several women in the Tour de Ski final ascent of Alpe Cermis a couple of years ago.

Suhonen did not stick his head in the bush after Wednesday’s sprint loss.

“It (losing to a woman) is not good for my pride. Loud jokes and great appreciation, nothing in that.”

Suhonen, 26, returned to the World Cup clinchers this winter after some difficult times. Last season was cut short due to heart problems. Fluid was found in the man’s pericardium, and he was ordered to rest.

Now the problems are history. In the current season, Suhonen has qualified for the World Cup’s heats four times and at best 15th.

“I have been able to flash a good speed, but there are many things in my skiing that need to be developed. Next season, we will turn the course upwards, and it’s cool to attack the next one after a normal season.”

Suhonen admits that the comeback season has been mentally tough. He talks about the rumbles inside the head.

“When I had to be on the sidelines for a long time, there was a lot of uncertainty and I didn’t trust myself because I hadn’t received positive signals for a long time. The rate can easily go down, and in order to make it rise, it requires successive successes,” he said.

Suhonen ends his World Cup season this weekend in Lahti, where he will ski Friday’s double relay (v) and Saturday’s sprint (p).