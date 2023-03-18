Skiing | Verneri Poikonen reached the semi-finals in the sprint in Falun – “I have never experienced such a crash in a competition before”

Norway’s Klæbo and Skistad celebrate sprint wins in Falun.

Verneri Poikonen the semi-final place in Falun remained the best Finnish achievement in the cross-country world cup sprint. Poikonen finished sixth in his semi-final in the freestyle skiing competition and finished 12th in the final results.

Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo won the men’s sprint, and Kristine Stavås Skistad also secured the women’s win for Norway.

Boy, 24, won the sprint championship at the student championships at the Universiade in January. In February, he finished in the top 30 for the first time in the World Cup, and in Falun he already skied in the sprint semifinals.

“Good development from Verner and great skiing in the heats”, national team coach Ville Oksanen praised Poikonen’s pace in a V Sport TV interview.

Poikonen’s moods were high after the semi-final place.

“It’s quite a nice experience to ski in the semi-finals. I’ve never experienced this kind of slop before at the Games”, Poikonen, who made it to the semi-finals in the time trial, marveled.

“Yes, today was a big plus.”

Other the Finns who survived the heats qualified in the preliminaries. Jasmin Kähärä was fourth in his heat and 16th in the final results. Kerttu Niskanen was fifth in his heat and ranked 21st.

Of the male skiers who survived the heats Niilo Moilanen ended up in 25th place in the final results, and Verneri Suhonen it was the 30s.

The overall contribution was again poor in free skiing.

“The downside was that we couldn’t get more teams into the top 30,” Oksanen confirmed.

Kinky and Niskanen were still fighting for the semi-final places at the end of the preliminaries, but Kähärä’s strength ran out and Niskanen was left in the bag behind his opponents.

“The pace felt easy, but I had a bad start in the corner descent, where I was in a bad place. Should have started with a more brazen bill. It’s sad and annoying,” Kähärä told V Sport.

Niskanen couldn’t find a way to the top spots in the tight fight at the end of the straight.

“The idea was to save shots for the end of the first set, but I didn’t get to use all my strength when I was stuck in the bag,” Niskanen lamented.

Niskanen is third in the overall World Cup competition and is fighting for the United States Jessie Diggins with the normal journeys Cup win.

“I’m going to the Tallinn sprint to survive. If there would be some Cup point. After that, everyone in Lahti is in the game”, Niskanen planned the continuation of the Cup.

The cross-country skiing world cup ends at the Salpausselkä games on 25-26. March.