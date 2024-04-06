Skiing | Verneri Poikonen, 25, shared the surprising news: his sports career is over

Verneri Poikonen puts his skis on a nail and invests in his studies.

Cross-country skier Verneri Poikonen end his top career. The 25-year-old Poikonen told about his decision on Instagram on Saturday.

According to Poikonen, Sunday's 50 km (p) Championship race in Rovaniemi will be his last competition as a top skier.

“The past season has been mentally tough and I haven't felt that I got enough from skiing to be able to continue it with the necessary effort. The combination of sports and school, as well as the lack of competitions in my own bread sport, i.e. free sprint, and the scarcity of screen places have not increased motivation during the competition season, and the work done in between has seemed almost pointless in the winter when there are no competitions where you can show your fitness,” Poikonen writes and continues:

“There has been little sense of humor towards things to do, and the old enjoyment of skiing has shined through its absence.”

Boy reached the semi-finals of the World Cup sprint (v) in Falun last year. In the same year, he also won the Universiade sprint championship (v) in the USA.

Poikonen will focus on pilot studies in the future. His girlfriend Jasmin Kähärä is a national team skier.