Skiing Vasabladet: Alexander Ståhlberg broke his clavicle while playing football, a super promise that skied three youth World Cup medals

“It was a hockey guarantee,” Ståhlberg told Vasabladet.

Finnish the super promise of skiing Alexander Ståhlberg has broken his clavicle in a football match, the newspaper Vasabladet news in his Saturday newspaper.

19-year-old Ståhlberg was injured in a tackling situation in his club Norrva in FF’s Thursday training match against Sundom IF.

“It was a hockey guarantee. I flew up and fell on my shoulder. I felt a thud, but I was a little shocked and at first I didn’t feel how it happened, ”he said.

Ståhlberg told Vasabladet that he initially thought he had injured his neck. He sat on the bench to recover from the shock, but the pain was severe.

“My father came to see me. He immediately said that I have broken my clavicle and that we need to go to the emergency room, ”he said.

“It feels pretty shit. But what has happened has happened. It’s easy to be wise. ”

Ståhlbergia considered in ski circles ’next Iivo Niskasena”. In February, he won three World Championship medals for under-20s in Vuokatti.

Ståhlberg reached his medal with 10 kilometers (v), in the post and 30 kilometers (p). The previous man under the age of 20 to reach the three World Cup medals is Perttu Hyvärinen exactly a decade ago.