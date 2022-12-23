Skiing | Vantaa offers the most renovated track during the Christmas weekend

There is a chance of frost, but in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, mainly only cannon snow pistes will be renovated in the coming days.

Week then the extensive pistes network in the capital region was comprehensively and in good condition available to skiing enthusiasts.

During the week, the situation has changed radically due to the mild and wet weather.

During the Christmas holidays in the capital region, you can ski with a piste machine on renovated slopes, apparently only in Helsinki’s Paloheinä, Espoo’s Oittaa and Vantaa’s Petiko.

HS asked the piste managers in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa where you can ski on the renovated piste on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The answer from each city was roughly the same: mainly only in the places mentioned in the cannon snow tracks.

Reason is that due to rain and mild weather, the natural snow has largely thinned out. Thus, the thinned base of the natural snow pistes cannot withstand driving with a pist machine, even though according to the weather forecast it will be freezing again for the weekend.

Sports services team leader responsible for Helsinki’s tracks Mircos Kienanen said that in Paloheinä on Christmas Eve morning there will be 1.8 and one kilometer cannon snow tracks.

“We plan to drive in the morning. Other tracks are not ridden, at least with this view. Let’s see what happens when it freezes. The depth of the natural snow is only about ten centimeters, so there is nothing to drive there anymore. During the week, we tried to drive the Paloheinä field path, but the land there became visible. It’s been raining for a couple of days now, so it’s starting to feel weak,” Kienanen said.

In Oitta, there is a total of about two kilometers of machine-driven cannon snow slopes.

Manager of Espoo’s sports facilities Mika Salo estimates that the natural snow tracks will not be taken by machine until after the Christmas holidays.

“It’s going to start freezing tomorrow, but I don’t feel like going to the natural snow slopes with a big machine, because we don’t know where it has melted and how much,” Salo said.

Vantaa sports venue master Juha Savolainen according to Petiko, there is a 2.5 kilometer cannon snow slope in one direction.

According to Savolainen, the snow situation in the Petiko area looked so favorable on Friday afternoon that probably after freezing, natural snow routes can also be driven there by machine.

“Petikko is indeed a wonderful place. With these prospects, we can get the slopes there in top condition”, assessed Savolainen and pointed to the fact that the snow conditions in Petiko had remained surprisingly good.

In Paloheinä, Oittaa and Petiko, it is therefore a matter of slopes that were renovated with a ski machine after freezing.

Many have you may be able to ski on the other slopes on the weekend, but the surface of the slopes is likely to be icy, uneven and littered after rain and freezing.

Information about the slopes and their condition can be found, for example, on Facebook’s Latutilanne website and on the ulkoliikunta.fi and ladulle.fi services.