Skiing | Uproar at the World Cup: a Russian skier appeared on the track

Julia Stupak appeared at the World Cup event in Toblach.

Fellow competitors experienced a giant surprise on Thursday at the Cross Country World Cup event in Toblach.

The Norwegian skiers kicked the Russian Olympic champion off the slopes Julia Stupakwho skied on the race tracks with other top skiers.

What makes it even more strange is that, according to the Norwegian skiers, Stupak was wearing a competition vest, which requires competition accreditation.

“I was surprised to see him there,” Tiril Udnes Weng commented to VG.

When asked, he separately confirmed that Stupak was wearing a vest for the Games.

“I’ve heard that he was also there in Livigno,” Udnes Weng said, referring to the World Cup race that was skied two weeks ago.

International of the ski association Fisin member of the board Erik Röste assured VG that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to ski on the tracks of the World Cup in connection with the competition events, even for training purposes.

“I don’t know what the Italian rules are regarding the entry of Russians, but he shouldn’t be allowed to ski on the race tracks,” said Röste.

Fis’ competition director confirmed to VG that the matter is being investigated.

Stupak won Olympic gold in the women’s relay and bronze in the pair sprint last year.

In May, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin promoted him to army captain in a ceremony where the president also promoted other top athletes.