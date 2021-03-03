Skiing Two first-timers in the Finnish women’s message team – Roponen fights in a third with Andersson of Sweden and Johaug of Norway

Finland changed to Roponen for the third leg and Pärmäkoski as an anchor.

Finland the ski federation named it the women’s 4×5 mile cross-country post to be competed on Thursday Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalon, Riitta-Liisa Roponen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

“We went through different variations of what the team could be like. We came to the conclusion that this is the best way to fight for the top spots. Vapari has tougher teams than we do, but we’re going to do our own really good performances. A little overpayment, so it is possible to do really well, ”the coach Ville Oksanen anticipates in a virtual press conference.

Of the Finnish quartet, Joensuu and Matintalo have not previously skied in the message of adult value competitions, but Roponen, 42, and Pärmäkoski, 30, are experienced medalists. Pärmäkoski has won the Olympic silver and three World Championship bronzes. Ropone has two World Cup gold medals, an Olympic bronze and two World Championship bronzes.

“The dream comes true. From childhood I have looked after many näistäkin women have skied the value of competition in messages. I do a good job and I guarantee Johanna a good place, ”said Joensuu, 24.

Finland the female skiers have not yet achieved a medal at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Joensuu and Matintalo reached the downhill skiing in the sprint, but Matintalo fell in the semi-finals and Joensuu did not reach the semi-finals.

Pärmäkoski and Joensuu finished seventh in the doubles. Pärmäkoski skied 13th in the combined race and 13th in the freestyle ten. On Tuesday, Roponen tinted the free ten in tenth place.

“The night went by spinning and meditating,” Roponen described the effects of the tasting investment.

“The track goes up and down and up and down again. You have to start sensibly, but go hard, ”the skier looked at the message.

Finland has achieved two medals in the snow of Oberstdorf. Ilkka Herola reached silver in the combined normal hill race. Joni Mäki and Ristomatti Hakola fought for silver in a cross-country pair.

Difficult solution in SwedenFinnish women are not among the pre-favorites of the message, although in January Finland tightened the World Cup message in Salpausselä with the team Matintalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Laura Mononen and Pärmäkoski.

Competitors in the Swedish team postponed Jonna Sundling, Charlotte Kalla, Ebba Andersson and Frida Karlsson.

“Selecting the team was the most difficult task that I have done. We have so many options, a large group and we can put it together in different ways, ”says the Swedish team leader Anders Byström characterized according to the news agency TT.

Roponen gets a hard ride in the third leg when he is confronted by Andersson of Sweden and Norway, among others. Therese Johaug. Other Norwegian skiers are Tiril Udnes Weng, Heidi Weng and Helene Marie Fossesholm.