Timo Grönlund has already represented Bolivia in several prestigious competitions.

Tampere

Bolivian Timona known Timo Grönlund, 35, is one of the highlights of the skiing world. He has quietly developed into a true value competition hero.

Specifically in silence, because as a person Kitee’s man is quite quiet and restrained.

The series of prestigious races that started at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games is continuing next month at the World Championships in Planica.

“I hear that the registration has been done. I’m not completely sure yet, but there have been talks,” Grönlund sheds light on his discussions with the Bolivian Ski Association.

Grönlund honed his competition condition on Saturday at the Tampere Skiing Championships. He was 116th in the final results of the 15 km free race. Leave the winner To Remi Lindholm accumulated a brisk five minutes.

“It went well, I got the hang of it. A maximum performance”, Grönlund said with satisfaction at the finish line.

“I feel really good, even though I’ve been training much less now than before. When there have been so many work issues. The wife also works at Imatra as an engineer, so she has to be with the children.”

Several times After the year spent in Bolivia, Grönlund has been living with his family in his hometown of Kitee for three years now.

Skiing is just a hobby for Grönlund, but he still manages to go to prestigious competitions year after year. And what’s going on when the Bolivian ski association pays for the violins.

“I’m going to the value races now as much as I can. It’s hard to keep up with the test all the time, but you don’t dare to stop when you get up to speed.”

“There will be terrible backstabbing there, but at the same time it’s a privilege to be there.”

Grönlund made his competitive debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics 2018. Since then, he has supported Bolivia’s colors at the 2019 WC Seefeld, 2021 WC Oberstdorf and most recently at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Pioneer In Grönlund’s footsteps to Bolivia, perhaps some kind of cross-country skiing culture is emerging.

At least he says that a native Bolivian learned to ski.

“One in his twenties there has been to some competitions. You can say that he has learned to ski.”

Grönlund you get to learn from quite a legend at Kitee. He has gotten to work himself Harri Kirvesniemen for the ski factory he manages.

“I went to buy products and a few times I asked if I could get to work. They were finally found”, Grönlund mumbles.