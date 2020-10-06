Skiing This is how the Finnish skiers were set a trap – a Norwegian anti-doping expert tells about the events of the 2001 World Cup

Of the year The 2001 World Ski Championships in Lahti are remembered as the darkest moment of Finnish skiing. Norwegian anti-doping expert Rune Andersen says now To NRK, how the trap was set for the Finns.

As many as six Finnish skiers were caught doping in the Games when Janne Immonen, Jari Isometsä, Harri Kirvesniemi, Mika Myllylä, Virpi Kuitunen and Milla Flour gave a positive sample.

Andersen says that after the scourge of the Big Forest, he convened team leaders and coaches from different countries to find out the teams ’schedules and training.

Andersen says that he has given the head coach of the Finnish team Kari-Pekka Kyrön understands that the team would be tested on Saturday, February 24, the day before the 50-mile race.

Worked as Secretary General of the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada during the Games Harri Syväsalmi said To HS in 2019, that Saturday was proposed as the test day by the Finnish team’s sport manager Antti Leppävuori.

“We ran at each other with Rune and said I would stay myself,” Syväsalmi recalls.

Testers however, struck as early as Thursday, February 22, after a victorious men’s message.

“They (the skiers) were surprised because we didn’t come at the agreed time. However, they had no choice but to agree to the Wada test, ”Andersen says.

All Finns were tested, although only a few were in doubt. Andersen states that the tests were a trap set for Finns.

“Yes, because we had suggested a later date.”

He says that setting the trap was the only way to catch the Finns.

“I think the substances would have been washed away if we had come later.”

NRK tried to reach Kyrö for the story, but this one did not want to comment on the events in Lahti.

Correction on October 6 at 11.25 am: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the story, Sami Repo was the only one from the Finnish men’s 4×10 kilometer message team that did not give a positive doping test. However, like others, he lost his World Cup gold.