Skiing | This is how Finnish skiing was driven to the brink of the abyss – one brave person has signed up for rescue work

Finnish the state of skiing is so alarming that only the extremely brave or a true skier dares to take action.

The Finnish Ski Federation's federal council will choose a successor chairman in three weeks Markku in Haapasalmi. So far, only one person has publicly registered as a candidate.

He is the chairman of cross-country skiing, the director responsible for people and culture at Eerikkilä sports college Sirpa Korkatti.

Korkatti knows Finnish skiing and the sports field inside out. Before Eerikkilä, he has worked, among other things, as a club developer, development director at the central sports organization at SLU and as a sports expert at the consulting company KPMG.

In addition, Korkatti has worked in numerous positions of trust in skiing. He is also a member of the board of the Ski Association.

I hung up in addition, other persons can seek to replace the chairman. However, the Election Committee has not even announced the number of candidates, and no one else has publicly registered for the race.

Isn't it embarrassing for the Ski Federation that the election of the chairman does not attract more candidates?

“It says a lot about the status and appeal of the organization that candidates are not easy to find,” says Korkatti.

Skiing is still the pet of the media and bench athletes, and Finns ski like crazy. However, as an organized national movement and top sport, Finnish skiing has seen much better times.

The ski association's finances are plowing deep year after year, and there are now a fraction of junior skiers compared to the golden times. The club field is also scattered. Star skiers will soon be at retirement age and there is no shortage of up-and-coming talents.

Korkatti admits that the Ski Association is facing the ultimate questions. That's why it needs a proper leap of change, a new strategy and a culture change.

“I would talk about the Ski Federation 2.0. We've been behind all the time.”

According to Korkat, the authorization of the ski association needs to be redefined: what is it needed for, what are the goals, what is being done and, above all, how is it being done.

The ski association must take each rider's place instead of following.

“ “For example, the travel expenses of the national teams clearly exceeded the budgeted last season, and the same will happen this year, even though the budget was increased.”

The career of Krista Pärmäkoski, one of Finland's top skiers, will not last forever.

Korkat's theses could be summed up as follows: The ski association needs to fix its finances, management, decision-making and unite the skiers.

“In the big picture, skiing has lost the culture of working together. It is difficult to get club representatives to participate in joint events,” he says.

According to Korkat, the most important thing is the renovation of the economy. When it is in order, it is possible to invest in core activities such as elite sports and club activities.

Very high points out that the Ski Federation is an exceptionally commercial sports federation with valuable media rights in terms of income change.

“It is super important to ensure, together with the host cities and partners, that we get to hold the World Cups we already have.”

The ski association already has a strong network of partners, but according to Korkat, there could be more partnerships and their value could be higher.

The ski association should also have a better understanding of what kind of consideration partnerships require nowadays.

Investing in finances also means, for example, more accurate monitoring of expenses and quick decision-making if income and expenses do not match.

Financial management has not been the strength of the Ski Association, and that is one of the reasons for the debt. The losses at the 2017 World Championships in Lahti are still burdening the association, and Helsinki Ski Weeks was plagued by bad luck.

Minuses have been steadily accumulated elsewhere as well.

You also have to find savings if necessary.

“In the long term, sometimes that also has to be done, and that's when decision-making is measured. Do we fix problems with a band-aid or are we able to make decisions that really affect the root causes?”

On a ski slope in any case, it has big decisions ahead of it, if it intends to drag itself to dry land.

Does the Ski Association have competent personnel to carry out the changes?

“I am a strategy-oriented person. The strategy determines what kind of competence and what kind of people are required. When we recognize that a change is needed, we think about what needs to be done to make the change happen. And it is equally important to think about what are the obstacles to change.”