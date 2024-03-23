Skiing | Therese Johaug won the Norwegian championship overwhelmingly – “Shock for the whole skiing world”

Therese Johaug is in really scary shape for her competitors.

Norwegian the skiing queen Therese Johaug returned in a shocking way to the top competitions on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Johaug participated in the Norwegian championships held in Lillehammer and won the women's 30 km race (v) in an overwhelming manner.

Johaug beat the American-Norwegian who finished second Sophia Lauklin with a difference of two minutes and 49 seconds. Magni Smedås was third.

“This is a shock to the whole skiing world”, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK's expert Fredrik Aukland said.

Another expert Martin Johnsrud Sundby was just as crazy.

“I don't understand what's going on here. I expected Therese to fight for the gold, but this was a knockout win,” said Sundby.

Johaug himself admitted that he was surprised.

“I didn't expect the race to go this well,” he said.

Multiple Olympic winner and world champion Johaug ended his career in the spring of 2022 and had his firstborn daughter last year.

Johaug has said that he is considering participating in next year's World Ski Championships in Norway. The top performance in Lillehammer will certainly give him more faith in his chances of success on the World Cup tracks as well.