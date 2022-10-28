Skiing | Therese Johaug tells about the arresting moment before the World Championships: “I had become too thin”

Norwegian skiing star Therese Johaug, who ended her career last season, tells in her book about the events before the World Championships in Holmenkollen in 2011.

Norwegian former skiing star Therese Johaug won, among other things, three Olympic golds and 14 world championships in his career, but there are also problems along the way that he has not told about before.

Now Johaug says in his new book that at one point in his career he lost so much weight that the national team management forced him to increase his weight in order to continue competing.

The turnaround happened in the 2010–11 season. Johaug had lost ten percent of his weight after the 2009 World Championships in Sapporo, i.e. in less than two years.

The national team served as head coach Egil Kristiansen intervened before the World Championships in Holmenkollen.

“He didn’t come to congratulate (the third place in the previous competition) but to talk seriously,” says Johaug in his book.

Nutritionists and a psychologist were brought in, but Johaug was unable to turn the tide.

“I thought I had followed their instructions, but they were not happy. Egil’s message was clear: I had become too thin. If there was no change, the races for the rest of the season could be missed.”

Johaug tells the Norwegian more about the situation for VG. When Johaug traveled home, he was told to eat as much as possible. However, crying in my mother’s kitchen changed to a plan to gain weight.

The plan included many glasses of milk a day at Christmas time and traditional Norwegian porridge made by mother.

“I was put on a diet,” says Johaug.

Plan worked, and Johaug celebrated in front of the home crowd the World Championship gold in 30 kilometers and in the relay. He thanks the experts and Kristiansen, without whom the turnaround would not necessarily have happened.

“If I hadn’t had the right people around me, the situation could have gone too far.”

“In my case, everything went well in the end, but I have seen cases where the athlete’s follow-up was not at the same level as mine.”