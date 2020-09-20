Skiing Therese Johaug said of the summer holiday overload: “My legs were so swollen I couldn’t see my patella”

Hiking and a long car ride did their job.

Norwegian Therese Johaug is one of the biggest stars in cross-country skiing and the latest conquest is endurance running. The top athlete thought he felt his body, but had to be surprised on his summer vacation.

Johaug tells the Norwegian Dagbladetille had been in the Lofoten in the summer, and after a hike of 6-7 hours, it was a long car journey.

“We drove for 20 hours and just didn’t get to sleep,” Johaug said.

With strain and long sitting, however, had quite visible consequences.

“My legs were so swollen I couldn’t see my patella. It was due to overwork. ”

“When I got home, I definitely had about three gallons of extra fluid in my body.”

Johaug is an Olympic winner and a ten-time world skiing champion. In addition, he won the Norwegian championship in the 10,000-meter run last year and also the Norwegian cross-country championship.