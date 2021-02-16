Skiing Therese Johaug reveals that she is researching videos of Iivo Niskanen, praising her role model

Therese Johaug develops her own technology with the help of ski videos from Iivo Niskanen and Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

16.2. 15:23

Perhaps the best female skier in the world Therese Johaug goes into detail to get even better.

Johaug reveals the Norwegian Dagbladet magazine in an interview, they seek to learn their technique by exploring the video Iivo Niskasen and Johannes Høsflot Klæbon skiing.

Niskanen, who has won Olympic and World Championship gold, is one of the world’s best masters of traditional skiing. Niskanen receives praise from Johaug especially for the use of his feet.

“Niskanen and Johannes are both role models in terms of their technology. Both ski very well technically and I have a lot to learn in how they have solved certain steps technically and tactically, ”says Johaug.

In the video, Therese Johaug analyzes Niskanen’s skiing with her brother and coach Karsten Johaugin with. The most suitable tricks are picked for your own use.

Karsten Johaug praises Niskanen’s technology as unique.

“We use him a lot in analyzing Therese’s technology. Technically, Niskanen is in a class of its own. ”

“We watch the Niskanen skiing in the video and compare how Therese works in technically similar situations. In particular, we analyze Niskanen’s foot and hip work and compare it to Therese’s technology. ”

From the skiing of Klæbo, the Johauges have especially studied his unique way of running up hills and pushing.

Johaug is one of the biggest winner favorites at the World Ski Championships starting a week in Obertsdorf, Germany. Johaug already has, among other things, ten World Cup gold in his prize cabinet.

Johaugin was the first to report on video analysis In Finland, MTV.