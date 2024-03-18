Skiing | Therese Johaug returns to racing – signed up for the championship hunt in Norway

The champion skier has registered for the Norwegian championships.

Master skier Therese Johaug will return to the race tracks next weekend. Norwegian Public Radio NRK reported late on Sunday that Johaug has registered for the 30 km of the Norwegian championships.

Johaug ended his career in the spring of 2022 after the Beijing Winter Olympics. The games were the crown of the Norwegian star's career. He won three individual gold medals at the games.

After ending her career, Johaug gave birth to her first child in May 2023. She has worked as an expert on skiing broadcasts for Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK and practiced endurance sports.

Star skier has trained the Norwegian national team of Helene Marie Fossesholm with and tested his condition.

Johaug had time to hint at a return several times already. He wants to find out what kind of condition he is in and how he will manage away from his daughter.

“It is important for me to know what kind of condition I am in. Is a return really possible or not. And perhaps even more important, what conscience says.”