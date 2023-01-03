Skiing | Therese Johaug is excited about motherhood – Marit Bjørgen already gave training tips for pregnancy

Johaug said on Tuesday that she will become a mother.

Ski career finished last season Therese Johaug said on her Instagram account on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child. Johaug, who has won 18 prestigious competitions in his career, says in an extensive interview with NRK that he is very excited about the future.

“I’m used to living everyday completely alone, and suddenly a new boss comes into the house. It’s a terrible joy,” Johaug described his mood.

“This is the best thing you can achieve. This wins all the medals.”

Johaug’s spouse is Nils Jakob Hoffwho has represented Norway in two Olympic Games as a rower.

Johaugin the calculated time is in the first half of the year. He continues his expert duties at NRK as before and is involved in, for example, Planica’s World Cup skiing.

Johaug plans to continue training during her pregnancy as well. He says in the interview that he has been in a lot of contacts by Marit Bjørgen with.

“I have received some advice about what I need to know and how I can train,” says Johaug.

Bjørgen returned to skiing after the birth of her first child and won three individual medals in Pyeongchang. After that he ended his career.

At the time of the Pyeongchang Olympics, Johaug was still suspended for doping, but returned the following season and dominated the ski slopes after that.

Also There has been speculation about Johaug’s return to competitions since he recalled last fall In an interview with Expressen, that it is not forbidden to return to home games. In 2025, the World Cup medals will be fought for in Trondheim, Norway. Johaug is 36 years old at the time of the Games and will turn 37 later that year. Bjørgen turned 38 shortly after the Pyeongchang Games.

NRK asked Johaug if the return plans are current.

“I don’t have an answer to that,” Johaug said.