Skiing | Therese Johaug had a child

The Norwegian skiing legend became a mother.

17.5. 23:32

A skiing legend Therese Johaug34, has given birth to a child.

The child is his and the spouse Nils Jakob Hoffin first. Hoff announced the birth on social media.

New father Hoff said in his update that mother and child are doing well.

Johaug and Hoff, who works as a doctor, have been dating since 2014. Hoff proposed in 2021, and the couple will marry this coming New Year’s Eve According to VG.

The Norwegian Johaug ended his crushingly superior sports career last year. In the season that ended, he worked as a TV expert.