Skiing Therese Johaug does not warm up to the Swedish proposal, although it would make her even more overwhelming: “It is not the right way forward”

The Norwegian star does not want women to ski as long distances as men.

Cross-country skiing the brightest female star Therese Johaug does not warm up to the idea of ​​its Swedish racing sisters to extend women’s ski trips.

Swedish stars Charlotte Kalla, City Svahn and Frida Karlsson presented at the end of March that women’s journeys would be made as long as men’s.

“The time differences in women’s competitions are already bigger than in men, which is more even. If women ski as long as men, it becomes even more boring, ”Johaug said on Saturday, according to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

“It’s not the way to go.”

The 32-year-old Johaug has won 14 world championships, three overall World Cup competitions and one gold medal in the Olympics in his career.

In Oberstdorf Johaug, who skied four trips, celebrated on the World Cup tracks after each start. The result was three personal championships as well as a message gold.

According to VG, the winning margin for the women’s longest ski run, ie 30 kilometers, was the largest in history.

Johaug skied to the finish line in complete peace of mind. Runner-up Heidi Weng, trio Frida Karlsson and Nelonen Ebba Andersson disappeared for more than two and a half minutes.

In the ten race, Johaug’s victory margin, 54 seconds to Karlsson, was in turn in proportion to the distance, the overwhelming value victory of a Norwegian career.

Of the Swedes the proposal for longer ski trips would probably mean that the overwhelming Johaug would be even more overwhelming.

“Well, yes thank you from me, sort of,” Johaug joked.

“Then the differences are even bigger and the races even more boring.”