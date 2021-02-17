Skiing Therese Johaug considers the preparation “hopeless” to be warm up to + 16 degrees for the opening day of the World Championships in skiing

The weather conditions at the World Championships are very variable and are expected to pose significant challenges for both lubricators and skiers.

Cross-country skiing The World Championships will be held in Oberstdorf from 25 February to 7 March. Preliminary weather data predict plenty of heat levels for the first days of the Games.

The opening day is predicted to be 16 degrees, while it will be frosty at night. Strong temperature fluctuations are expected to pose significant challenges for both lubricators and skiers.

Norwegian ski queen Therese Johaug considers preparation for such a weather to be “hopeless”. He is calm about the news and has not yet made plans for the weather.

“It’s still a week and a half until we start there. The weather can change a lot, and we just have to take what comes, ”Johaug tells the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladetille.

National teammate Helene Fossesholm instead, respond to the magazine by preparing to pack a bikini with you. Fossesholm is relaxed about weather forecasts.

“I’ve been competing in both hot and cold conditions, and it has gone very well. It is not a crisis for me. ”

Also in 2019, the World Ski Championships were competed in quite warm conditions in Seefeld, Austria. At the time, the hot conditions also affected Finns.

Finland Iivo Niskanen decided at that time to skip the final day for the 50-kilometer race altogether. The reason was the upcoming World Cup race as well as the tough message, after which recovery would be questionable.

“Yes, this heat took the juices. This has not been an easy gig. There is quite a lot of skiing here as well. There will be a hurry if we want to be okay the day after tomorrow, ”Niskanen said after the message. in the story.