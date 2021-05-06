Skiing Therese Johaug aims for the Olympic line at 10,000 meters, but Tokyo is likely to be missed

The Olympic limit for the women’s ten is 31.25.00. Ski star Therese Johaug’s record is about 15 seconds below the limit.

Cross-country skiing norwegian star Therese Johaug will test in Oslo on Saturday whether he could reach the Olympic level as an endurance runner as well. Johaug competes Karoline Bjerkeli Grövdalia against a 10,000-meter run and stares at the Tokyo Olympic border.

Johaugin Manager Jörn Ernstin according to Saturday’s race is possibly the skier’s only chance at a ten-track run this summer. Johaug has no plans to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, even if he succeeds in falling below the performance threshold.

The Olympic limit for the women’s ten is 31.25.00. Johaug’s record has run 31.40.67 at Bislett Stadium last summer.

Johaugin was scheduled to compete at the Paris European Championships last year as an endurance runner, but the competition was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Johaug has three Olympic medals in skiing from the 2010 and 2014 competitions. In 2018, he was sidelined from Pyeongchang due to a doping conviction.