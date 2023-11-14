Skiing | There was an uproar over Riitta-Liisa Roposen’s grand skiing – the team manager assures that the rules have not been broken

Ski circles have wondered whether Riitta-Liisa Roposen’s skis had fluoride in Olos or not?

Konkari skier Riitta-Liisa Roponen säväytt Muonio in the 10-kilometer race in Olos on Sunday.

45-year-old Roponen finished sixth in the freestyle skiing race and beat, among others, the stars of the Finnish national team Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen.

The value of the performance was increased by the fact that Roposen’s skis were lubricated with fluoride-free creams. The matter was confirmed on Monday by the team manager of the cream brand Rex Petteri Poutanen.

“It was fluoride-free. We had national team athletes, Markus of Vuorela and Vuorinen’s Lauriso we had to go with a fluoride-free line,” Poutanen said at the time.

Poutanen’s Monday statement and Rex himself on their website however, there is a discrepancy between the lubrication recommendation published by Rex recommended creams containing fluoride for Sunday’s race.

Sanoma contacted Poutanen again on Tuesday to explain the situation that caused confusion in skiing circles.

According to him, the lubrication recommendation published on the website was the lubrication company’s consumer information. In reality, fluorine-free powders, which are still in the development stage, were put on the bottoms of the skis of Roposen and other skiers who participated in the competition.

“You can’t put those powders online, because nothing else exists for them other than numerical codes,” Poutanen said on Tuesday.

“It would only make sense if we put information on the internet about development versions that are not even on store shelves. One would ask, what are these, when you can’t even see them anywhere.”

According to Poutanen, Rex will bring its fluorine-free powder to the market soon, as long as there is time to do more tests.

With Olos fluoride creams were prohibited in the race, but their use was not controlled by tests. Poutanen says he understands that the lubrication of Ropose’s skis has become a big topic of conversation in skiing circles.

“Well yeah. It is a pointless hassle that has been raised. This kind of competition has no meaning. The truth will be revealed at the Ruka World Cup, where Kerttu and Krista will certainly raise their level,” says Poutanen.

“It was the first start all winter for Krista as well. It doesn’t tell the whole truth. Ritulla [Roponen] it just happened to be a good day. Then the result can be like that. And there is no difference [Niskaseen ja Pärmäkoskeen] came like fourteen seconds. It’s not much now.”

I am Competition director of the artillery competitions Vesa Virkkunen said that the fluoride cream ban was a hot topic behind the scenes of the race.

The competition with the FIS competition status is not insignificant, but an international event, in which skiers from 19 different countries participated this time. There were, among others, Norwegian, German and Italian top players.

For some countries, the race in Olos was also a qualifying competition for the Ruka World Cup, so the bets of the skiers fighting for a place in the sun were at stake.

Thus, the fluoride cream ban and its possible non-compliance caused a lot of beard rustling. However, it is about elite sports.

“Naturally. The problem is that strict monitoring of this rule requires a test device.”

“The absence of it causes a discussion about whether everyone follows the same rule. It’s quite a human topic of discussion in this situation and otherwise, when you think about how much this fluoride cream ban has spoken,” says competition director Virkkunen.

Skiing is an instrumental sport and skis and creams always talk.

“And then there’s this, that – I’m not directly referring to any athletes – for example, there were some surprises in the results list in Sunday’s race. It just automatically creates speculation about whether there was a difference in the creams,” says Virkkunen.

I’m crocheting According to the report, fluoride creams were not tested at Olos, because the test device costs a five-figure sum. Competition organizer Muonion Kiri does not have the opportunity to get his own device.

The Finnish Ski Federation also did not have the opportunity to lend Oloks a test device or a person who had undergone the FIS training of the International Ski Federation to use it.