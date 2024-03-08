Skiing | There is another candidate for the chairmanship of the ski association

Former CEO Jari Piirainen is running for president of the Ski Association.

The ski association former CEO Jari Piirainen registered for the union's presidential race on Friday. A member of the union's executive board has previously registered to run Sirpa Korkatti.

To step down from the duties of the chairman Markku Haapasalmen the successor will be elected at the federal council meeting in Jyväskylä on March 23.

Piirainen said in his press release that he had also announced his candidacy to the chairman of the federal council on Friday Arto Tolose.

Piirainen ended up applying for the position of chairman when he noticed that his candidacy was gaining support.

“I have made my decision after much consideration and encouraging contacts”, Piirainen explained his decision.

“It is also a good thing for the decision-makers (Federal Council) that there are more candidates. There is still time for others to register as well.”

Piirainen has worked at Hiihtoliito, among other things, as a sport manager for cross-country skiing in the years 1989–1997 and as managing director in 2001–2009.